Officers have appealed for information following a series of burglaries on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Derbyshire Police said a black 67 plate Mercedes was taken along with cash, jewellery and a television during a burglary in Leabrooks Road, Somercotes, between 20:30 on Saturday and 03:30 GMT the following day.

At about 05:30 on Sunday, a handbag containing a purse, jewellery and gift vouchers was taken from a property in South Street, Riddings.

The force said it believed the stolen Mercedes was used in several other burglaries on the same night and was also spotted in the Ashfield area of Nottinghamshire.