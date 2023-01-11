New bandstand to be built in park after 100 years
A new bandstand is to be built in a Leicester park 100 years after the original version was removed.
Leicester City Council said there was a bandstand in Victoria Park until 1923 when it was moved to Abbey Park.
The authority has now granted permission for a new bandstand in the park after requests from community groups.
It will be located within the community field in the park and it is hoped it will become "a focus" for activities and events.
The Friends of Victoria Park and the Friends of Clarendon Park requested the council reintroduce a bandstand for the community to use and as a performance space, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A similar application was withdrawn in 2021 after objections from Sport England, as it felt the bandstand would prevent the field being used for sports pitches.
However, the new location would "not prejudice the provision of playing fields on this part of Victoria Park in the future", Sport England said.
Some concerns were raised about possible noise from the bandstand but the planning officer involved in the application said they did not believe there would be "an unacceptable impact" on people living in the nearest residential properties.