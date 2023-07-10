RTÉ executive board stood down after payment scandal

The executive board at the Irish broadcaster RTÉ is being stood down as part of changes announced by its new director general.

Kevin Bakhurst made the announcement in his first email to staff since taking on the role on Monday.

A temporary interim leadership team will be installed to continue running the organisation before a permanent board is established, he said.

RTÉ has been under pressure after undisclosed payments made to its top presenter were discovered last month.

An audit of the organisation's finances found Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than was declared publicly between 2017 and 2022.

Mr Bakhurst takes over from former director general Dee Forbes, who resigned on 26 June.

In the all-staff email, Mr Bakhurst said under his leadership the broadcaster and its leadership team would be "dedicated to working closely with staff".

Mr Bakhurst said he was committed delivering a public service to be proud of.

Details of the interim leadership team will be shared later on Monday.

He added salaries of the broadcaster's executive and interim leadership team will be published alongside the earnings of RTÉ's ten highest paid presenters beginning with the Annual Report 2023.