RTÉ executive board stood down after payment scandal
The executive board at RTÉ has been stood down
Kevin Bakhurst has taken over as the Irish broadcaster's new director general
RTÉ has been under pressure over undisclosed payments
The executive board at the Irish broadcaster RTÉ is being stood down as part of changes announced by its new director general.
Kevin Bakhurst made the announcement in his first email to staff since taking on the role on Monday.
A temporary interim leadership team will be installed to continue running the organisation before a permanent board is established, he said.
RTÉ has been under pressure after undisclosed payments made to its top presenter were discovered last month.
An audit of the organisation's finances found Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than was declared publicly between 2017 and 2022.
Mr Bakhurst takes over from former director general Dee Forbes, who resigned on 26 June.
In the all-staff email, Mr Bakhurst said under his leadership the broadcaster and its leadership team would be "dedicated to working closely with staff".
Mr Bakhurst said he was committed delivering a public service to be proud of.
Details of the interim leadership team will be shared later on Monday.
He added salaries of the broadcaster's executive and interim leadership team will be published alongside the earnings of RTÉ's ten highest paid presenters beginning with the Annual Report 2023.
'Restore confidence'
A new register of interests will also be created for staff and contractors as part of a bid to increase "openness and transparency".
Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Micheál Martin described the actions as "first steps towards helping restore public confidence in RTÉ".
"As the national broadcaster, which rightly challenges other institutions, RTÉ must be leading out in terms of equality and inclusion," he said.
"Confidence in RTÉ starts with its own staff and board. And from there it can start to build trust with the Oireachtas, its audience, the independent production sector and the public."
Mr Bakhurst is due to appear before the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) Public Accounts Committee on Thursday.
The shake up comes after Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said trust in the broadcaster cannot be restored without change.
On Saturday, Mr Varadkar said he was aware changes to organisation were coming once Mr Bakhurst took up post.
He also stated reform of the TV licence was "long overdue", and wanted it to happen during the current government term.
On Sunday, RTÉ's director of strategy, Rory Coveney, resigned from his role with immediate effect.
In a statement issued by RTÉ, Mr Coveney said he had met the new director general and told him he "believed the tough job ahead of him would be made somewhat easier if he had a fresh lead team".
Questions around RTÉ's leadership were raised after undisclosed payments made to former Late Late Show presenter Mr Tubridy were found during an audit of the organisation's finances earlier this year.
The broadcaster has since faced further backlash after payments, including one of €5,000 (£4,275) for 200 pairs of flip-flops for a summer party, were uncovered during an Oireachtas committee.
Mr Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly will appear before the Public Accounts Committee and the Oireachtas media committee on Tuesday.