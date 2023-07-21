Air and sea searches are continuing along the coastline of County Donegal following the discovery of suspected cocaine worth €4m (£3.5m).

The multi-agency search operation began on Wednesday after a number of packages were found on two local beaches.

The packages are believed to contain approximately 60kg of cocaine.

The searches, which are now entering into a third day, involve the air support and water units of An Garda Síochána (Irish police) and the maritime unit of the Irish Revenue's Customs Service.

Investigations are being assisted by local police on the ground, with much of the focus on north Donegal and Fanad Head coastline.

The first packages were discovered at Ballyhiernan Beach in Fanad on Wednesday morning.

A short time later a second package was discovered at Tramore Beach in Dunfanaghy.

The contents of the packages will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí are also seeking help from coastal landowners in the Fanad Head area and from local people and tourists along the north Donegal coastline.

A garda spokesperson said anyone who sees similar packages or any other marine debris that attracts their attention should "not interfere with the packages" and to contact An Garda Síochána at Milford Garda Station.