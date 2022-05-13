Plans for a new primary school in a Scottish Borders town have been given the go ahead.

Permission has been granted for the development in Earlston which also includes a health centre, nursery and library.

Situated on the site of the town's old school it will also boast "high quality external spaces" and improved access routes.

Scottish Borders Council said that as well as "state-of-the-art" educational facilities it would provide extensive benefits to the wider community.

It will consist of a two-storey education block and a single-storey pavilion housing the health centre linked by a central shared reception which includes a community library, a community café and multi-use shared spaces.

Construction on the development - which will be carried out in phases - is expected to start later this year.

It is hoped the whole project can be completed by early 2024.