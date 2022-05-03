A temporary scheme providing an extra £20 a month to those on means-tested benefits in Jersey is "now operational".

COLTS will run from April to December 2022, with more than 11,000 islanders benefitting from the additional support.

Payments for April have been made to those on low income and "just about managing" households, with an estimated overall cost of £2m.

Minister for social security deputy Judy Martin said the scheme would help those "who most need help today".

She said: "I believe that this scheme will make a real difference, now, to low income and just about managing families who are struggling with the cost of their weekly shop.

"I also realise that inflation pressures will be with us for a while and affect everyone."

Living Wage Jersey said living on the island was now 2% more expensive than living in London.

Ms Martin said officers were investigating "other ways" for the government to support islanders financially.