Motorcyclist seriously injured in Devon crash
- Published
A motorcyclist in his 70s has sustained life-changing injuries following a crash in Devon, police have said.
Officers were called to Tuell Down Cross in Lamerton, Tavistock at about 13:10 BST on Tuesday after a crash between a blue Peugeot 406 and a red Ducati motorcycle.
The man from Newton Abbot was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, and the road was closed for five hours while collision investigation work took place.
Police said a black BMW was also damaged, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.