Motorcyclist seriously injured in Devon crash

A motorcyclist in his 70s has sustained life-changing injuries following a crash in Devon, police have said.

Officers were called to Tuell Down Cross in Lamerton, Tavistock at about 13:10 BST on Tuesday after a crash between a blue Peugeot 406 and a red Ducati motorcycle.

The man from Newton Abbot was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, and the road was closed for five hours while collision investigation work took place.

Police said a black BMW was also damaged, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward