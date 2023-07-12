In photos: Twelfth of July parades take place

  1. Parade

    Hundreds of people gathered on Bedford Street in Belfast hoping for a good view

At a glance

  • The annual Twelfth of July parades are organised by the Orange Order

  • They celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange defeated the Catholic King James II in 1690

  • The highlight event for the Orange Order, the parades attract thousands of people

  • The Twelfth is also celebrated in the Republic of Ireland, New Zealand, Australia and the United States, to name a few