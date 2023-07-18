Jersey net zero plans making good progress
At a glance
The Carbon Neutral Roadmap is making good progress, the government has confirmed
It has committed to spending £23m on the roadmap between 2022 and 2025
Minister for energy and climate change says islanders need to "work together to meet our incredibly ambitious emissions reduction targets".
A roadmap which sets out how Jersey is reducing its greenhouse gas emissions is making good progress, the government has said.
The Carbon Neutral Roadmap aims to make Jersey net zero by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement.
The Government of Jersey said it had committed to spend £23m from the Climate Emergency Fund over the first four years from 2022 to 2025.
Deputy Hilary Jeune, the minister for energy and climate change, said the task ahead "remains huge" and the island would "need to work together to meet our incredibly ambitious emissions reduction targets".
The government said since the roadmap began, it had launched a low carbon heating incentive in May to support islanders to switch from oil or gas to low carbon alternative heating systems.
It launched an e-bike incentive scheme, established a decarbonising government unit, and closed roads during school drop off times to allow more islanders to walk.
"I’m really proud of the work we’ve done already to bring the many policies of the Carbon Neutral Roadmap to life," Ms Jeune said.
Ms Jeune said the government hoped to "encourage more islanders and businesses to find out what they can do to reduce their emissions from transport and heating".
