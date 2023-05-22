Fresh concerns raised at troubled NHS trust
A troubled NHS trust is facing fresh concerns about the standard of care offered at its hospitals, according to reports.
An independent review into East Kent NHS Hospitals Trust in October 2022 found up to 45 babies might have survived had they received better care.
Now NHS bosses in Kent and Medway are highlighting "serious" concerns which extend beyond their maternity departments, the Health Service Journal has reported, external
A spokesperson for the area's integrated care board (ICB) said they will continue to work with the trust to address concerns raised.
Fresh concerns about the trust - which runs two hospitals in Ashford and Margate - suggest it might not be learning from past serious incidents to provide improved patient care.
Other issues include concerns about adult safeguarding and security staff.
Jane Dickson, interim chief nursing and midwifery officer, said the trust had already identified many of the issues raised.
"A detailed action plan continues to be implemented which includes additional training for staff, an increase in safety briefings, senior clinical reviews in our emergency departments and a standardised approach for serious incidents across all departments," she added.
An ICB spokesperson said: “We continue to work collaboratively with East Kent Hospitals University FT and other partners and regulators to address the concerns we have raised.’’
