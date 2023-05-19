An artist has been convicted for her role in a protest that caused £1.2m in damage to a factory.

Ruth Hogg, 40, was part of a group that believed the Teledyne Labtech at Presteigne, Powys, made circuit boards for Israeli drones.

Hogg, a Palestine activist from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit criminal damage following the incident on 9 December last year.

Two other women and a man had already pleaded guilty to the same charge at Caernarfon Crown Court.