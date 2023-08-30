Mr Boden was first elected to the borough council in 1986 and would go on to hold several roles including leader and mayor.

He became a county councillor in 1993.

"We are all devastated to hear of Eddie’s passing. Eddie was a political father figure to many within the Labour group," a Labour Party spokesperson said.

Councillor John Williams was a colleague of Mr Boden's on the borough council and said he "put his heart into it".

"He worked for all of the borough and he had a good sense of humour," he said.

Mr Boden's early career was in the building trade and he went on to work for an automotive parts company where he was also a union representative.

He was also a board member of Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre for three years and chair Bryan Carnes described him as an "enthusiastic supporter".

"He was a huge ambassador for the theatre and very proud to have the New Vic within the borough’s boundary," he said.