Tributes as former council leader dies
Tributes have been paid to a former leader of Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council, who has died at the age of 83.
Eddie Boden led the local authority for several years and was chairman of Staffordshire County Council for two years.
He was described as "the heart and soul of local Labour politics for decades" by the party.
"He was truly transformative," former Labour MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme, Paul Farrelly, said.
Under his leadership, the old indoor market and Market Street were redeveloped, paving the way for a Vue cinema, he added.
"He was truly amazing in what he achieved, he believed in getting things done," Mr Farrelly said.
'A political father figure'
Mr Boden was first elected to the borough council in 1986 and would go on to hold several roles including leader and mayor.
He became a county councillor in 1993.
"We are all devastated to hear of Eddie’s passing. Eddie was a political father figure to many within the Labour group," a Labour Party spokesperson said.
Councillor John Williams was a colleague of Mr Boden's on the borough council and said he "put his heart into it".
"He worked for all of the borough and he had a good sense of humour," he said.
Mr Boden's early career was in the building trade and he went on to work for an automotive parts company where he was also a union representative.
He was also a board member of Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre for three years and chair Bryan Carnes described him as an "enthusiastic supporter".
"He was a huge ambassador for the theatre and very proud to have the New Vic within the borough’s boundary," he said.
