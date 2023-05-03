Chef who abused girl, 11, in 1990s jailed
A chef who groomed and sexually abused an 11-year-old girl while working in a restaurant more than 25 years ago has been jailed for five years.
Paul Betts, 50, was convicted of a variety of child sexual abuse offences at an earlier hearing in Manchester Crown Court.
Greater Manchester Police said Betts, committed the offences in Gorton, Manchester, between 1996-97.
He was also placed on the sex offender's register for life.
Manchester Crown Court heard Betts, now of Hawkley Drive in Tadley, Hampshire, made the child believe they were in relationship and would buy gifts and pay her attention.
He then disappeared when people became suspicious.
Police said the victim "bravely reported" the abuse to the force years later and an adult, and also to Devon and Cornwall Police, where Betts had since moved.
Other victims also came forward.
'Immense strength'
Det Con Lindsay McHugh said: “This has been an extremely long road to justice for these victims, that has taken five years.
"They have showed immense strength and courage and without their evidence and that of the witnesses this predator could not have been brought to justice.
"These children are now adults and, while this sentence cannot erase what happened to them, we hope that knowing this man is in custody for these abhorrent crimes will go some way to allowing them to begin to heal."
