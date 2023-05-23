Communities have pulled together through what has been "an emotional rollercoaster" since flash flooding caused major disruption in Devon.

The villages of Tipton St John, Newton Poppleford and Venn Ottery were some of the worst affected earlier in May.

A 6ft (1.8m) wall in Hilary Pinfold's garden in Newton Poppleford collapsed during the downpours, and the downstairs of her house was flooded.

She said the response from the local community had been "absolutely amazing".