A man has been charged with dangerous driving and assaulting an emergency worker after a two-vehicle crash in Leicester.

T﻿he collision, which involved a Mercedes van and a white Vauxhall Astra, happened on Narborough Road on Monday.

A﻿ 39-year-old man has been charged with ABH, dangerous driving and two counts of assault of an emergency worker.

H﻿e is due to appear before Leicester magistrates later.