Disruption warning for electrification work
Passengers have been warned no trains will stop at a Leicestershire railway station on Sunday due to upgrade work.
Network Rail said it was nearing a major milestone in its project to electrify the line between Kettering and Wigston.
The firm says by the weekend it will have installed half of the foundations needed for the latest phase of the Midland Main Line upgrade.
As a result, no services will stop at Market Harborough on Sunday.
Network Rail said diversions and bus replacement services would be in place.
Gavin Crook, from the firm, said: "Installing half of our foundations is a significant milestone which takes us one step closer to delivering a cleaner, greener railway for both passengers and our lineside neighbours.
“We’re packing in as much work as we can over the weekend and there will be some changes to services through Market Harborough.
"Please plan ahead, check your journey before setting off and allow extra time.”