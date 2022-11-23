M﻿ore than £200,000 has been awarded to a council that is aiming to plant 700,000 trees in Leicestershire.

Leicestershire County Council said it was successful in its bid for £150,000 from the Woodland Creation Accelerator Fund.

It was also awarded £55,830 from the Forestry Commission's Treescapes Fund.

The council added it hoped to achieve its "ambitious" plans to plant a tree for every person in the county over the next two years.