Attendees of the world's largest military air show are being warned to prepare for longer delays to get in due to extra security checks.

Around 180,000 people will ascend on RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire from Friday for the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT).

Organisers of the three-day event have increased security following recommendations from the Manchester bombing inquiry.

"We've been working really closely with Gloucestershire police. There will be 100% bag searches" said chief executive Paul Atherton.