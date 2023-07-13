Extra security launched at world's biggest military air show
Attendees of the world's largest military air show are being warned to prepare for longer delays to get in due to extra security checks.
Around 180,000 people will ascend on RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire from Friday for the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT).
Organisers of the three-day event have increased security following recommendations from the Manchester bombing inquiry.
"We've been working really closely with Gloucestershire police. There will be 100% bag searches" said chief executive Paul Atherton.
People are being asked to allow extra time and bring as few bags as possible.
The security staff will also be using X-Ray machines.
"We have to do it. Don't bring anything you don't need," added Mr Atherton.
"We've made the customer entry points bigger, we've tried to make it slightly airport in style. If you've got no bags you'll be fast-tracked."
RIAT is the second largest event in the west of England after Glastonbury Festival.
Air crews from 26 countries have been flying into the military airbase ahead of the show beginning.
Air operations manager Peter Reoch said: "Nowhere else on earth have we got aircraft from Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, the US, Saudi Arabia all together."
In the run up to the event, a secure part of the compound becomes an official airport terminal staffed by Border Force and some of the event's 1,200 volunteers.
"We can then check them in, get all their passes organised for them. We do all their accommodation for them and just make sure they're happy all weekend, really," said volunteer Sarah Lodder-Manning.
The event also bring a big boost for local businesses.
"It's the event for our calendar year. It brings major tourism once a year into Fairford," explained Jacqui Bartels, ops manager of The Bull Hotel and Pub.
"It brings a different type of client in, a different type of tourism."
"Not just the weekend, but the lead up to - two weeks before, two weeks afterwards, business is mega," added Maxine Hastings, from Fairford Coffee Post.
