A "beloved dad, son, grandad and brother" has died three weeks after he was involved in a road crash.

Cambridgeshire Police said Mark Raftery, 49, of Elm, Wisbech, was involved in a car collision on the B1101 March Road at about 15:45 GMT on 8 December.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with "serious injuries" and died on 28 December.

In a tribute, his family said he will be "sadly missed and will always be in our hearts.”