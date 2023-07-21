Herm's only primary school closes for last time

The school's head teacher Mary Carey said it had been a "very busy" end of term.

She said: "It feels quite surreal, and we're not really believing it at the moment to be honest.

"I suppose that's the best way to ensure that we have a good end of term and a good end of school. You know, we've been on trips, we were lucky enough to go to Jersey Zoo the other day, something I've promised them for a long time."

Mrs Carey said she was "grateful to have held such a unique position".

"You know when I first arrived, I had not a clue really... how to teach a variety of ages, abilities, just me in one room," she said.

She added her job was "brilliant", and "never boring".