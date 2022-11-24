A man in his 60s is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said the assault took place in Broxtowe Lane, Basford, on 15 November at about 18:25 GMT.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including multiple broken bones and a collapsed lung.

P﻿olice have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.