Two teenagers have suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash.

A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were in a red Suzuki Alto that crashed in Cardiff on Wednesday morning.

Three males, aged 16, 17 and 18, travelling in the same car, were also taken to University Hospital of Wales in the city.

South Wales Police said the incident happened at around 04:45 BST on Rhiwbina Hill.

No other vehicles were involved and officers have appealed for information .