Two men have been charged after a person was reportedly stabbed.

North Wales Police officers were called to a property on Lower Cardiff Road, Pwllheli, Gwynedd, on the morning of Thursday 10 August.

Toby Humphreys, 30, from Porthmadog, and Neil Brynley Jones, 31, from Pwllheli, have been charged with wounding with intent.

North Wales Police said a third man has been released on bail whilst investigations continue.