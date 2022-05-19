A Celtic myth of a one-eyed goddess has inspired the official artwork for the largest music festival in the Highlands.

The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is returning in July after almost three years following postponements due to the Covid pandemic.

Each Belladrum has a theme and this summer's is myths and legends.

The Cailleach, described in myth as a hag and a goddess with one-eye and crimson teeth, is the inspiration behind the new official branding.

The idea came from Francesca Grech, a Maltese illustrator reading for an MA in illustration at Edinburgh College of Art.

The creature appears in Scottish, Irish and Manx mythology.

In Scotland, she was said to have formed the Scottish hills and mountains through rocks she dropped from a wicker basket and shaped these landscapes using a hammer.

Artwork is important to the festival's branding and previous year's designs have been produced by Scottish pop surrealist painter Michael Forbes.

Ms Grech won a competition set by Belladrum for arts students to design this year's artwork.