A dedicated website has been launched to share the latest research as part of a review into the number of deaths in Alderney during World War Two.

The island - along with the rest of the Channel Islands - was occupied by Germany and housed four forced/slave labour sites, including the concentration camp Lager Sylt.

Lord Eric Pickles, the UK's Holocaust Envoy, said the Occupation Alderney site would publish all of the latest evidence and was "part of our commitment to transparency".

A previous investigation carried out after the island's liberation in May 1945 found 389 confirmed deaths in the island.