U-turn on plans to further dim street lights
- Published
Plans to further dim street lights to save money have been ditched by a council.
Southend Council had proposed dimming 90% of its city lights down to 25% capacity between 22:00 and 05:00.
The measure, in the authority's draft budget, would have saved about £25,000 a year.
The council decided against the extension as its lights were already being dimmed to just 30% capacity, a policy that will continue.
The opposition Conservative group disputes the costs involved in keeping the lights fully on.
Labour's Stephen George, leader of the council, said: "Residents and fellow councillors have raised concerns about safety and it is clear this is a very important issue for many people who live and work in Southend.
"We value our residents safety and the cabinet have duly listened to the public and their concerns on this matter, and we have agreed that we will remove this proposed saving from the budget and seek the saving elsewhere."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, in its revised draft budget the council, which has a £7.3m deficit, rejected turning the lights fully on saying it would cost £500,000 to do so.
Lights in Southend have been dipped since 2015.
Tony Cox, leader of the Conservative Group, said: "I don’t think this is what people want. I don’t agree with the £500,000 figure.
"That’s not what I and other members have been told. They are giving conflicting amounts on the cost."
Mr Cox added: "All I am asking for is they come clean and tell us exactly what is what."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external