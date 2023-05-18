Ms Curtiss, who helped to start a petition calling for local health boards to "update their antiquated policies", described news of the review as "a dream come true".

She said she had also received assurances that the rule regarding children from a previous relationship would go.

"So, whatever comes from this review alongside that is just the icing on the cake," she said.

'Very discriminatory'

Ms Curtiss previously said there was a postcode lottery when it came to getting NHS fertility treatment for women in the same position as her.

"There are locations that do allow IVF if your partner has a child from a previous relationship, but its a minority and that's something that we've wanted to change," she told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"We felt that was very discriminatory against stepmums and stepdads who want to have a child and don't get that support because of the past life of a partner."

Guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommend that IVF should be offered to women under the age of 43 who have failed to get pregnant after two years of trying, or who have had 12 cycles of artificial insemination.

However, the final decision is made by local ICBs which can impose stricter criteria.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire ICB said: “We are part of a Midlands-wide IVF policy which has not changed as yet but is currently being reviewed.”

The review of fertility policies will encompass all five East Midlands ICBs and includes considering “inequalities”.

