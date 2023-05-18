Sussex Police are appealing for information after a man was found dead by the side of a road.

Officers were called to Clayton Hill, Hassocks, at about 00:40 BST on Thursday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a 64-year-old man found on the roadside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said enquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances, including the possibility the man was involved in a collision with a vehicle.