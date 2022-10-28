Green light for 313 homes despite eco-concerns
The next phase of a housing development in Leicestershire has been given the go-ahead, despite concerns over the possible pollution of local waterways.
A further 313 homes are set to be built at Overstone Park near Market Harborough as well as public open space with pedestrian and cycle links.
Harborough District Council unanimously approved an application to develop the land south of Kettering Road in Little Bowden.
While no objections to the plans were raised at a planning meeting, potential environmental impacts caused by the new development were considered.
Market Harborough Little Bowden councillor, Peter James, made reference to recent national stories linked to river pollution caused by housing developments.
He said: “Are we comfortable that we are not going to get any serious river pollution as a result of this development?”
"Well-designed scheme"
A representative for the applicant Davidsons Developments, replied: "I’ve got no reason to think that any development in this district doesn’t take cautions necessary and it has adequate drainage signed off by the legal local authority, so there’s no reason to think anything beyond that.”
Despite the objection, other councillors praised the next phase of the Overstone Park scheme.
Councillor Bill Liquorish, a Conservative for Broughton Astley Primethorpe and Sutton, told the committee he would support the application as the proposal was recommended with no technical objections and that it looked like a “well-designed scheme”.
Plans show 81 of the new homes will be available as affordable housing.