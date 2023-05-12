The newly-elected mayor of Douglas has spoken of her pride at having been chosen for the role and he hopes to become the council's "conscience".

Natalie Byron-Teare was unanimously supported at a formal ceremony on 10 May.

She takes over the position from Janet Thommeny.

Ms Byron-Teare said the role was important to the "heritage" of Douglas and she hoped to "promote and engage" with all aspects of it.