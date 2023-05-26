Councils battling ULEZ granted more legal grounds
Further grounds for challenging London's ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion plan has been granted by the High Court.
Five Conservative-led councils - Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon and Surrey - launched legal action over the expanded scheme which is due to begin at the end of August.
Last month the councils were granted permission to challenge the legality of how the ULEZ plans developed in a judicial review.
The mayor's office said they will robustly defend the expansion.
The newly-won grounds concern unlawful consultation in relation to "compliance rates in outer London" and the scrappage scheme.
The grounds around the scrappage scheme concern "irrationality due to uncertainty and inadequate consultation."
The scrappage scheme offers a £110 reimbursement for those forced to change their vehicle, as well as the "conduct" of the whole consultation.
The judicial review will also examine what is described as a failure to comply with statutory requirements, unlawful failure to consider expected compliance rates in outer London and a failure to carry out a cost-benefit analysis.
Hillingdon Council leader Ian Edwards said: "As each day passes the harm that the expansion of ULEZ will cause is becoming clearer and the sheer number of vehicles that don't meet ULEZ emissions standards in Greater London suggests there will be a massive financial impact on motorists and businesses as well as enormous social harm.
"We believe that we've assembled a valid and robust case to put before the court and have every confidence that the inappropriateness and harm of these expansion proposals will be given the scrutiny, exposure, and ultimately, the expulsion they deserve."
A spokesperson for the mayor of London said: “This is a health emergency and the mayor is not prepared to stand by and do nothing while Londoners are growing up with stunted lungs and are more at risk of heart disease, cancer and dementia due to our toxic air.
“We note the court’s decision and will continue to robustly defend action to expand the ULEZ while continuing with preparations for expansion at the end of August.”
