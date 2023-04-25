Gravel cycling series set for southern Scotland

Malcolm Smith, co-founder of The Gralloch, said: "The UK's first UCI gravel race is set to be a monumental day for Gatehouse of Fleet.

"Working closely alongside the community on this project has been an immense pleasure and we look forward to rewarding everyone with thrilling racing next month.

"Seeing the diverse groups of riders entering, from cycling superstars and age group racers to Olympians and those tackling their first gravel race, the event shows the incredible growth of gravel."

The race has been backed by Dumfries and Galloway Council's major event fund.

Ian Blake, who chairs the local authority's communities committee, said: "This is one of the most exciting new events developments in the region for many years.

"I am looking forward to seeing the thicket of more than 1,000 bicycles in Gatehouse Main Street, which is sure to be a fantastic and slightly surreal sight.

"Dumfries and Galloway is at the forefront of promoting gravel cycling, and to host the UK's only World Cup event this year in this form of cycling is a superb accolade for our region and the council's events strategy."