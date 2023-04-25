Gravel cycling series set for southern Scotland
At a glance
More than 1,000 top riders are heading to southern Scotland for an elite gravel race
They will compete on a 70-mile course through the Galloway Forest Park on 20 May
It is hoped the event can also bring a significant economic boost to the area
More than 1,000 top riders are heading to southern Scotland for an elite gravel cycling race.
The Gralloch - at Gatehouse of Fleet - is part of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series.
Competitors will race across 70 miles (113km) on trails through the Galloway Forest Park.
It is hoped it can bring a significant economic boost to the area when it is held on 20 May.
Malcolm Smith, co-founder of The Gralloch, said: "The UK's first UCI gravel race is set to be a monumental day for Gatehouse of Fleet.
"Working closely alongside the community on this project has been an immense pleasure and we look forward to rewarding everyone with thrilling racing next month.
"Seeing the diverse groups of riders entering, from cycling superstars and age group racers to Olympians and those tackling their first gravel race, the event shows the incredible growth of gravel."
The race has been backed by Dumfries and Galloway Council's major event fund.
Ian Blake, who chairs the local authority's communities committee, said: "This is one of the most exciting new events developments in the region for many years.
"I am looking forward to seeing the thicket of more than 1,000 bicycles in Gatehouse Main Street, which is sure to be a fantastic and slightly surreal sight.
"Dumfries and Galloway is at the forefront of promoting gravel cycling, and to host the UK's only World Cup event this year in this form of cycling is a superb accolade for our region and the council's events strategy."
The UCI created its gravel world series and world championships last year.
There are now 16 races in the series which are qualifying events for the championships in Italy in October.
Among those taking part will be British Cyclocross champion Cameron Mason and international mountain bike racer Isla Short.
Dumfries-born naturalised Australian, Freddy Ovett, son of runner Steve Ovett, will also take on The Gralloch, as well as British women's gravel cycling champion Danni Shrosbree.