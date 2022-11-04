Ex-England batsman Allan Lamb 'good' after cancer treatment
Former England cricketer Allan Lamb said it was "so far, so good" after treatment for prostate cancer.
The 68-year-old, who spent 18 seasons at Northamptonshire, was diagnosed last year.
He now raises awareness of the disease and is urging men to get tested.
"With men I don't know if it's they are too shy to go and get checked," he said.
Lamb, who still lives in Northamptonshire, said prostate cancer was "always in the back of my mind" after a friend was diagnosed with it 12 years ago.
He said: "When we were in lockdown I had a [blood] test and my PSA had gone up a bit."
PSA is prostate-specific antigen and a raised level in the blood may be a sign of prostate cancer, according to the NHS, external.
Lamb told BBC Radio Northampton: "Towards the end of lockdown [my PSA] had gone up even more so my doctor suggested that I go see someone.
"Luckily enough they found it early and I ended up having treatment that worked and so far so good."
He said he currently has a check-up every three months, "then it'll go to six months and then it'll go to a year".
The South African-born former batsman is supporting an event later this month at Northamptonshire's County Cricket Ground, where men will able to get a PSA blood test.
It has already been fully booked and 240 people are expected at the Northampton venue.
Lamb said men needed to get over any "embarrassment" and get a test for prostate cancer.
"It's something men don't do, the awareness [among women] is so great over breast cancer," he said.
As well as continuing to raise awareness of prostate cancer, Lamb said he would work with organisers to do another testing event in the future.
