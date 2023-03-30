A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a lorry travelling in the opposite direction.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the 36-year-old, from Royston, Hertfordshire, died at the scene of the crash on the westbound A505, at Fowlmere, at about 12:35 BST on Tuesday.

His next of kin have been informed.

Officers said another vehicle travelling westbound was involved in the crash.

Police have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.