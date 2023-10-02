Man jailed for gun attack on Gerard Hutch's brother
At a glance
Michael Carroll, 43, admitted possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life
He also admitted an attempted murder charge on another man
A judge described Caroll as "a ruthless and dangerous criminal"
A gunman who admitted opening fire at a brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, RTÉ has reported.
Michael Carroll, of Bride Street, Dublin 8, admitted possession of a firearm with intent to endanger the life of John Hutch on 2 September 2016.
He also pleaded guilty to attempting to murder another man, Edward Staunton, in March 2017.
Sentencing, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said Carroll was a ruthless and dangerous criminal with a callous contempt for public safety.
The court was told Carroll knew members of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group in Dublin who were offering money to target members of the Hutch Organised Crime Group.
Mr Justice Hunt sentenced Carroll to 10-and-a-half years, with six months suspended for the attack on John Hutch.
He was sentenced to 14 years, with two years suspended, for the attempted murder of Mr Staunton.
It is a total jail sentence of 22 years.