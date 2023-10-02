A gunman who admitted opening fire at a brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, RTÉ has reported.

Michael Carroll, of Bride Street, Dublin 8, admitted possession of a firearm with intent to endanger the life of John Hutch on 2 September 2016.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to murder another man, Edward Staunton, in March 2017.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said Carroll was a ruthless and dangerous criminal with a callous contempt for public safety.