A 24 hour national speed enforcement operation is under way in the Republic of Ireland following an "alarming increase" in road deaths.

The 'Slow Down' day, which began at 07:OO local time, aims to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and to increase compliance with speed limits.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the operation has taken on "increased urgency and relevance" because of the number of people killed on the roads this year.

There have been 127 deaths on Irish roads in 2023 - 23 more than the same period last year and 38 more than the same period in 2019.

Figures show that people under the age of 25 accounted for a third of all deaths on roads so far this year.