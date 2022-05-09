Members of the public helped to detain a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a seafront promenade.

The group held the man outside Gilly's Amusements on Foreshore Road, Scarborough, on 18 April.

Officers subsequently arrested a man in his 20s and he was later released on conditional bail.

North Yorkshire Police has since appealed for witnesses who were in the busy area between 15:30 and 16:00 BST to contact them.

A force spokesperson said: "The area was likely to be busy at the time with it being a bank holiday and the incident may have attracted onlookers who could have heard or seen the incident or the aftermath."

Anyone with information or CCTV footage from the scene should contact Charlotte White at North Yorkshire Police, or Crimestoppers.

