Council has 17,000 fly-tipping incidents in a year
At a glance
West Northamptonshire Council said it had more than 17,000 fly-tipping incidents in the year to March
It cost the local authority £750,000 to clean up
North Northamptonshire Council reported much less - about 3,000 incidents during 2022
- Published
A council had more than 17,000 fly-tipping incidents reported to it in a year, costing about £750,000 to clean up.
West Northamptonshire Council said it issued 3,092 fixed penalty notices for environmental crime in the year to March.
The authority's leader, Jonathan Nunn, said fly-tipping caused "huge costs [and] sadly that number is growing".
Meanwhile, North Northamptonshire Council said it had about 3,000 incidents reported in 2022, from the figures it had available.
Mr Nunn told a cabinet meeting of West Northamptonshire Council last week the total of 17,301 incidents was "a massive number".
"There is a lot of work going on to deal with that problem," he said.
Both councils regularly report prosecutions of fly-tippers in their areas, the authorities said.
One person found to have fly-tipped had to pay more than £2,000 after he dumped five bags of rubbish in Northampton last year.
Meanwhile, this month a serial fly-tipper living in North Northamptonshire was fined more than £6,000.
Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council's executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: "His actions were selfish, for financial gain, seemingly without thought for others and left a series of unsightly messes along our lanes."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830