A cyclist killed in a suspected hit-and-run was "kind to everyone in the community", relatives say.

Husband-to-be Hussien Nur Teklise, 45, was struck by a car on Belgrave Middleway, Birmingham, just after 14:00 BST on 16 May.

Police believe he was hit by a white Audi, which did not stop at the scene but has since been recovered.

The driver has been identified and will be questioned, West Midlands Police said.