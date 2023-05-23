The Green Party has formed a coalition with the Liberal Democrats and independent councillors to run another council following this month's local elections.

Babergh District Council in Suffolk was left with no single party with overall control, but the Greens were the largest party gaining six seats and giving it 10 councillors on the 32-seat authority.

Neighbouring Mid Suffolk District Council became the first local authority in England to be fully controlled by the Green Party, following the 4 May elections.

Leigh Jamieson, Green group leader in Babergh said: "While a Green administration would have been our preferred choice, this coalition is currently the best way forward."