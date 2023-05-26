Multiple fire crews have been working to extinguish a grass fire that broke out on Thursday night.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Cwm Mountain, in Denbighshire, at around 23:45 BST.

People living locally were advised to close their windows and doors due to the smoke.

The fire service said it was still working to put the blaze out shortly after 09:00 BST on Friday.

"Thanks to everyone who has called to notify us - please be reassured that we are aware and are dealing with the fire," the fire service said in a tweet.