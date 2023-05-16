Murder accused 'inflicted catalogue of injuries' - court
At a glance
A man killed his partner by inflicting a multitude of injuries at their home, Cardiff Crown Court has heard
Carl Silcox, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, denies the murder and manslaughter of Adell Cowen on 17 October 2020
Ms Cowan was described by family as "a much-loved sister, auntie, niece and friend to many"
Police arrived at the couple's flat to find Ms Cowan with "a catalogue of injuries", according to the prosecutor
- Published
A man killed his partner by inflicting a multitude of injuries at their home, a court has heard.
Carl Silcox, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, denies the murder and manslaughter of Adell Cowen on 17 October 2020.
The trial at Cardiff Crown Court heard the defendant phoned police after saying he had woken up to find his girlfriend Adell Cowan, 43, dead in bed.
In a tribute released by her family, Ms Cowan was described as "a much-loved sister, auntie, niece and friend to many".
The jury was told police arrived at couple's flat at Dol-Yr-Eos, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, to find Ms Cowan with visible face and head injuries.
Blood-stained clothing and bedsheets were also found at the scene.
This what after the defendant phoned 999.
Prosecutor Gordon Cole said: "In the course of that call he [Mr Silcox] said 'I woke up and my missus is dead. I'm Carl Silcox I've just come to the phone box now. I lost my mobile phone'.
"He was asked if he could go and try CPR to which he replied 'she's dead mate, she's cold as ice, I don't know if she choked on her spit or whatever'."
Mr Cole said Adell was "a person with real issues who may have died at any stage because of her long-standing and excessive alcohol consumption".
Cardiff Crown Court heard that when police and emergency services arrived they discovered Adell had been dead for several hours.
Mr Cole said a post-mortem examination carried was unable to identify "any natural explanation for Adell Cowan's death".
Mr Cole said the pathologist "did note that she had sustained a catalogue of injuries".
He added: "There was bruising and swelling to her face, to her head, to her neck.
"There were 13 rib fractures, five posterior rib fractures, fractures to her back."
He also outlined a series of internal injuries to her rectum, spleen and abdominals which he said was caused by a wooden broom handle.
"Despite the fact Adell Cowan was a lady with difficulties, she was vulnerable because of her alcohol dependencies, it's impossible to ignore the trauma of having caused a significant role in the death of Adell," Mr Cole said.
"The circumstances point to this defendant having inflicted unlawful violence from which there was a substantial cause of the death of Adell Cowan from the violence, the facial injuries, the ribs, and the use of the broom handle."
A family tribute to Adell described her as "much-loved".
It went on to say: "She was bubbly, sociable and well-known in the community.
“She will be deeply missed by all who knew her."
The trial continues.