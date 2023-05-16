The jury was told police arrived at couple's flat at Dol-Yr-Eos, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, to find Ms Cowan with visible face and head injuries.

Blood-stained clothing and bedsheets were also found at the scene.

This what after the defendant phoned 999.

Prosecutor Gordon Cole said: "In the course of that call he [Mr Silcox] said 'I woke up and my missus is dead. I'm Carl Silcox I've just come to the phone box now. I lost my mobile phone'.

"He was asked if he could go and try CPR to which he replied 'she's dead mate, she's cold as ice, I don't know if she choked on her spit or whatever'."

Mr Cole said Adell was "a person with real issues who may have died at any stage because of her long-standing and excessive alcohol consumption".

Cardiff Crown Court heard that when police and emergency services arrived they discovered Adell had been dead for several hours.

Mr Cole said a post-mortem examination carried was unable to identify "any natural explanation for Adell Cowan's death".

Mr Cole said the pathologist "did note that she had sustained a catalogue of injuries".

He added: "There was bruising and swelling to her face, to her head, to her neck.

"There were 13 rib fractures, five posterior rib fractures, fractures to her back."

He also outlined a series of internal injuries to her rectum, spleen and abdominals which he said was caused by a wooden broom handle.