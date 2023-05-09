Plans for a special new playground in Braddan have received a £50,000 boost.

Blueprints for the £200,000 project, which has received the funding from the Manx Lottery Trust, were submitted in February.

Part of the play area will be designed to cater for children of all physical and cognitive abilities.

Braddan Commissioners clerk Colin Whiteway said it would “provide a space for everyone to enjoy and improve their health and fitness”.