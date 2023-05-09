Playground plan gets £50k boost
Plans for a special new playground in Braddan have received a £50,000 boost.
Blueprints for the £200,000 project, which has received the funding from the Manx Lottery Trust, were submitted in February.
Part of the play area will be designed to cater for children of all physical and cognitive abilities.
Braddan Commissioners clerk Colin Whiteway said it would “provide a space for everyone to enjoy and improve their health and fitness”.
The playground will form part of a £6m community centre at Strang called the Roundhouse, which is set to feature community facilities including a sports hall, cafe, nursery and dental practice.
Mr Whiteway said: “The new community centre is an exciting project and one that has been in the pipeline for more than 10 years, so it’s wonderful to see it all coming together.
"Its purpose is to provide a space for everyone to enjoy and improve their health and fitness and the addition of a children’s playground is a vital part of that for younger generations.”