Two beacons are to be lit in Cornwall to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and launch a £50,000 community history project, a local heritage body says.

The Cornwall Heritage Trust said its beacons at Castle an Dinas, St Columb Major, and Sancreed, near Penzance, would be lit on Thursday 2 June and open to the public.

It said its community project would involve creating dedicated groups for the two sites to gather more information about the history of the localities and to "enable people to find out more about the heritage in their local landscape".

School visits, workshops, volunteering opportunities, guided walks and outreach events would also be part of the work, the trust added.

The project has been funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

The Sacncreed site, which is more than 560ft (170m) above sea level, is thought to probably have been inhabited during the Bronze Age, the trust said.

Castle-an-Dinas was one of the largest hillforts in Cornwall, dating from around the 2nd and 3rd Century BC, it added.