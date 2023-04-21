A reconstruction of the fort's North Gate now stands on the site of the original stone gateway, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, external.

Plans to transform the public green space described as "one of the saddest and most unloved areas", including plans for the Roman Gardens, were put forward by Castlefield Forum in 2016.

They were approved by Manchester City Council the following year but planning permission expired in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic before the work got started.

A new planning application outlining the same proposals has now been submitted with the hope work will get under way later this year.

But first Castlefield Forum chairman Calum McGowan said money needs to be raised to fund the project, which he estimated at £3m.

He said: "Our long-term mission is to transform this space from being unloved into something everybody's really proud of."