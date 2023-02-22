Highland Council, which worked with the Skye Iconic Sites Partnership (SISP) on the paths project, said the work had been finished in time for the island's peak tourist season.

Funds managed by Visit Scotland and Scottish government helped to cover the cost.

SISP was formed in 2018 to help lead the revamp of about three miles of paths at the Storr, and improve tourism infrastructure at other beauty spots on Skye.

About £1m was committed to the overall project.