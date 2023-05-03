Give ministers power to overturn ULEZ expansion, says Tory MP
At a glance
Former Cabinet minister launches bill to allow ministers to intervene over proposed ULEZ expansion
Chipping Barnet MP Theresa Villiers wants government to have power to overturn schemes on transport and pollution
London mayor Sadiq Khan accuses Conservatives of "playing politics"
Under plans, drivers of the most toxic vehicles are due to start paying £12.50 levy in outer London on 29 August
The government should be given powers to overturn Labour mayor Sadiq Khan's "paywall" to drive in London, as well as other transport schemes, a Conservative former minister has said.
Former Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers urged MPs to back her law change, which would allow ministers to intervene on decisions about transport and air quality.
Labour mayor Mr Khan intends to expand London's ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) to cover the entirety of outer London.
Last month, a High Court judge decided five Conservative-led councils could challenge the plan.
If it goes ahead, the ULEZ expansion will see drivers in outer London pay a £12.50 daily fee from 29 August if their vehicles do not meet required emissions standards.
Ms Villiers' Greater London Authority Act 1999 (Amendment) Bill would give ministers the power to intervene.
'Playing politics'
Ms Villiers, who represents Chipping Barnet in outer north London, told the Commons: "In my 18 years as an MP... almost nothing has provoked such strong opposition as the mayor of London's plan to expand the ULEZ.
"It comes up on almost every doorstep and at almost every meeting. People stop me in the street to tell me how strongly they feel about this, and over 50,000 have signed the Conservative petition.
"That is why I am bringing forward this Bill to give the Government power to overrule Mayor Khan and stop ULEZ expansion."
A spokesperson for the Mayor said: "The Mayor has been clear that the decision to expand the ULEZ London-wide was not an easy one, but necessary to tackle toxic air pollution and the climate crisis.
"It is disappointing that some backbench MPs are wasting parliamentary time playing politics. Both No.10 and the Transport Secretary have been clear this is a matter for the elected mayor."
