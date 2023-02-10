A nightclub where an array of weapons were seized after a night of violent disorder has been shut down.

A three-month closure order was handed to The Warwick Bar in Redditch in December after the disorder, during which a firearm was discharged.

On one occasion a group were attacked by door staff armed with a large chain, West Mercia Police said, adding that a subsequent search of the venue yielded a meat cleaver, samurai sword and machete.

The premises had its licence revoked at a hearing on Wednesday after police said nearby residents had endured a total of almost 12 months of anti-social behaviour.