Attempted murder arrests after boy attacked with hammer
- Published
Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a hammer.
He was assaulted at the junction of Rotherham Road and Holbrook Lane, Coventry, at about 16:00 BST on Monday, West Midlands Police said.
He was taken to hospital with head injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
The three suspects, all aged 16, remain in custody.
Increased police patrols would be carried out in the area, said the force, which described events as an isolated incident.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external