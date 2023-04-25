Attempted murder arrests after boy attacked with hammer

Junction of Holbrook Lane and Rotherham RoadGoogle

The hammer attack happened at the junction of Holbrook Lane and Rotherham Road in Coventry

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a hammer.

He was assaulted at the junction of Rotherham Road and Holbrook Lane, Coventry, at about 16:00 BST on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The three suspects, all aged 16, remain in custody.

Increased police patrols would be carried out in the area, said the force, which described events as an isolated incident.

