Beach hut goes on sale with £250,000 price tag
At a glance
Sellers are asking £250,000 for a beach hut in the village of Abersoch
For your money, you get a double-fronted 8m x 3m cabin
But staying overnight is strictly banned
One politician says it shows how the property market is broken
- Published
A beach hut looks set to become the most expensive ever sold in Wales as it goes on the market with an asking price starting at £250,000.
The double-fronted hut is set on the main beach in the seaside village of Abersoch, Gwynedd.
If sold it will beat previous price tags on the same beach in recent years - with one going on the market for £200,000 in 2022.
But the hut is now valued at £50,000 more than the average house price in the county - which was £198,500 in March, according to official data.
It also outstrips the average house price for the whole of Wales, which according to the UK House Price Index, external, was £214,000 in March.
For your money, you get an 8m by 3m (26ft by 10ft) building, with very few frills.
The huts on the beach are not connected to the mains water and staying overnight is strictly forbidden.
But you will still have to pay council tax on your new property - estimated to be nearly £800 this year.
Visitors on the beach said the asking price was "eyewatering".
"You could get a house, a plot of land and everything that went with it for that money," said Alan and Heather Jenkins, from Mold, Flintshire.
"It's outrageous. Who are these people - it's crazy," said the couple, who were on holiday in the area.
"These are just timber sheds."
Grace Earnshaw, from Wilmslow in Cheshire, who was enjoying a day on the beach with her two young daughters, said the price tag "doesn't surprise me".
She added: "It's in a good location. It's probably going to go for a lot more than that."
The beach hut sale has angered Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd Mabon ap Gwynfor, who said it was a "shameful situation when someone can sell a shed for a quarter of a million pounds".
"It's a perfect example of how the property market lets Wales down if a shed goes for such a price.
"Young people have absolutely no chance of getting housing in their own communities."
The hut will be sold by people submitting offers before the deadline at the end of June.